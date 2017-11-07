Amateurs: Sandys raise a glass | Goal from kick-off is KO for Oranjetangs

Sandys booked their place in the fourth round of the RJM Sports Amateur Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory on home soil over Falkirk-based Steins Thistle.

The Premier League champions were too strong for Steins as they bounced back from last weekend’s defeat by Tollcross Thistle.

Sandys should have been ahead early on through Connor Spowart who spurned several decent opportunities for the hosts before they took the lead on 25 minutes.

Liam McCardle’s corner kick wasn’t dealt with by the visiting defence and Steven Anderson pounced on the loose ball to tap home.

The home side should have gone further in front ahead of the interval, but didn’t find a crucial second until the second half when Gordon Ramsay hammered the ball home from ten yards out.

Two goals soon became three as Dale Miller got himself on the scoresheet, bagging his first goal in four years for the club when he bulleted Robert McKenzie’s fine cross into the net with an unstoppable header.

B of S Strollers joined Sandys in the hat with a 3-0 home win over Heriot-Watt. Bonnyrigg Rose eased through with a 4-0 triumph at home to Kemnay AFC, while Edinburgh South Vics were 5-2 winners against Greenlaw AFC and North Merchiston Vale edged a tight cup tie 3-2 away to Redpath Albion.

Meadowbank AFC were victorious on the road, winning 4-1 against Motherwell-based Coatdyke Congregational to seamlessly move into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The visitors were strolling midway through the first half thanks to a Ross Grant penalty and a Jordan Davidson strike, when he neatly finished into the bottom corner from a cross which came from the right.

Grant completed his brace after the break when he drilled home following Coatdyke’s failure to clear a corner kick on 55 minutes. Paul Martin soon added a fourth when he headed home. The home side pulled a goal back from the penalty spot 15 minutes from time to deny Meadowbank a shutout.

Morningside United kept in touch with Sunday Morning Division 2 leaders Carbrera AFC with a stunning injury time winner to deny The Oranjetangs a point after what looked like being an incredible comeback.

United left with all three points from the match at the Gyle thanks to Ignacio De Le Torre’s 92nd minute strike, which made it 4-3 to the home side.

The Spaniard opted to shoot straight from kick-off after The Oranjetangs had made it 3-3, with his effort catching the opposition goalkeeper unaware as his howitzer flew past him and into the net to end a memorable match.

Scott Mackain had opened the scoring for Morningside after just two minutes when he waltzed past two defenders before diving in at the near post.

It was two just four minutes later when Adam Naylor converted from De La Torre’s assist after some fine work in the build-up. The men in orange pulled a goal back on the hour mark when Jamie Clark went past three Morningside players and chipped the keeper from the right side of the box, before Chris Maclean looked to have extinguished any hopes of a comeback when he converted from the penalty spot after De La Torre had been fouled in the area.

The Oranjetangs had other ideas, however, reducing the deficit to just one goal on 85 minutes as Jamie Flatman found the bottom corner, before they looked to have stolen a certain point with just ten seconds of injury time remaining when Tangs stand-in keeper, left-back Temmy MacDonald, delivered a free-kick into the box for Callum Weir to nod down for Flatman to net.

With the referee set to blow his final whistle, De La Torre sparked jubilant scenes to leave The Oranjetangs sickened as he scored from the half-way line with the visitors protesting at the official’s decision to award the goal, sighting they couldn’t shoot straight from kick-off, but he let the goal stand.