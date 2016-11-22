Amateurs: Tollcross keep pressure on at top of Premier

Tollcross Thistle closed the gap on Premier Division leaders Sandys with a 3-0 win over Edinburgh University at Peffermill.

There was little to split the sides in the opening 40 minutes but Tollcross had the best of the chances. Ethan Rathore and Scott Millar both missed the target from close range.

It wasn’t to matter, though, as, just as it looked like the half was going to end goalless, Tollcross grabbed the opener. Stewart O’Neill’s corner was headed home by Rees Allan.

Into the second half, the Uni looked to begin brightly but Tollcross didn’t lose focus as they kept the pressure on. Eventually, it paid dividends as they extended their lead.

Millar thumped a sensational 25-yard effort into the net to put daylight between the teams.

The goal knocked any remaining fight from Uni, allowing Tollcross to rack up a third goal to cement victory. After a decent build-up, Sean McGrouther sent a ball into the opposition box which Sean Mossman stuck away.

With that, the three points were the visitors, putting them six points behind leaders Sandys with a game in hand.

• Edinburgh Star shine in EoS Cup win

Edinburgh Star progressed to the fourth round of the East of Scotland Cup with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Redpath Albion at Saughton.

Star took the lead as Liam Sutherland slipped in Chris Graham down the left-hand channel and he cut inside to finish.

Redpath had been off the pace initially but, as the game progressed, they improved and soon made it 1-1. A corner from the right found Rory Stewart, who headed home.

It was a tight contest but Star made their mark again to go ahead. Lee Burnett whipped a ball into the danger zone and Scott Coleman headed in.

But Star couldn’t hold on to their lead going into the break. Redpath dusted themselves off again to score as Chris Martin went on a fine solo run from midfield before slotting home for 2-2.

It was anyone’s game going into the second half. Star had been met with stubborn response twice after scoring but Redpath couldn’t deny them as thet added two more. Ross Mitchell headed his side back ahead before Coleman buried a fourth from close range to seal victory.

• Miller time for Fernieside

Fernieside progressed to the second round of the Miller Cup as they defeated Clermiston Star 3-1 at Peffermill.

The first half saw few chances despite some good football being played by each side.

In the second half, however, Fernieside improved their play in the final third to go ahead.

After patient build-up play, Chris Gordon stuck away a stinging shot into the bottom-left corner.

Another followed soon after as Fernieside made their momentum count. Nicky Perry’s in-swinging corner from the left snuck inside the front post to put Fernieside in a commanding position.

Clermiston kept plugging away and were eventually rewarded with a goal as David Lewis whipped an effort into the top-right corner from 18 yards.

There was hope for Clermiston but, with 15 minutes to go, Gordon picked up the ball in the opposition box to tuck away his second and Fernieside’s third.