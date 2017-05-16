Amateurs: Tranent make Logan Cup final after battle with Barca

Tranent Amateurs will face either Tollcross Thistle or Linlithgow Thistle in the final of the Logan Cup after an ill-tempered 3-2 victory over Barca Milton 97 at Saughton 3G.

Both sides played at a high tempo with challenges aplenty, but the match threatened to boil over on a couple of occasions with a few square-ups between opposing players.

Christopher Gray had the opening chance for Tranent with a shot that was saved by the legs of Neil McArthur in the Milton goal.

James Air then shot narrowly over for Barca, who were playing their final game of the season.

Minutes after that chance, Tranent were awarded a contentious free-kick and, after Gary Wilson’s strike hit the wall, Brydon Fairgrieve’s rebound shot was held.

However, Tranent broke the deadlock after 13 minutes when Cameron Reynolds tapped in despite a suspicion of offside against winger David Ross, who supplied the cross.

The Barca bench were up in arms at the linesman, but they did equalise a few minutes later when Mike Gibb fired home from 20 yards after latching onto a head flick from Air.

Tranent were unlucky not to have added to their lead before half-time, Andrew Paterson had a header that went close while a Gray free-kick clipped the outside of the Barca post.

The second half continued at the same frenetic pace and, after Gray curled over for Tranent, Scott Smith shot agonisingly over for Barca.

But the Lothian East League side regained the lead on 58 minutes when Anton McKillop sent a low drive into the far corner after Reynolds had broken through the Barca midfield.

And they saved the best goal for last when Fairgrieve angled a superb curling effort into the top corner on 63 minutes leaving Milton with a mountain to climb.

Tranent briefly lost Paterson to injury before Gibb had a shot that struck the crossbar for Milton.

Tempers then flared when Barca were awarded a free-kick, with Milton claiming the Tranent wall was not ten yards, Smith delivering to the back post but with no takers.

David McIntosh’s effort for Tranent was blocked by McArthur before Derek Forbes bundled over a late consolation for Barca but there was to be no late comeback.

• Fernieside spot-on in semi

LEAFA Premier League side Fernieside were given a stern test by Edinburgh Star in the Stead and Simpson Cup semi-final but they triumphed 5-4 on penalties on the Saughton Astro.

Cameron Western had another impressive afternoon in goal for Star with a series of important saves from Christopher Gordon and Peter Jeans.

Former Tynecastle hit-man Scott Coleman had a few close opportunities for Star, but the game had to be decided from the penalty spot. And, after Jeans netted Fernieside’s fifth penalty, Danny Glancy’s spot-kick was saved by Scott Walker.

Fernieside’s opponents in the final will be Premier League champions Sandys, who defeated Balerno Athletic 8-2 at Castleview.

Kevin Stewart netted a superb five goals for Sandys with a hat-trick from Steven Philip rounding off the scoring. The final takes place this weekend at Ainslie Park.

• St Bernards win Rex Gallacher Cup

There was joy for St Bernards with a 2-1 victory over Clermiston Star in the final of the Rex Gallacher Cup at Paties Road. Steven Clee netted both goals for ten-man St Bernards after they recovered from the loss of an early goal.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University lost out to Linlithgow Thistle in the final of the Blaikie Cup after a 2-1 defeat at Ainslie Park.