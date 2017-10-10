Amateurs: Tranent spot-on after ten-goal thriller; Calum Elliot scores for Vale

Tranent Amateurs completed a sensational second-half turnaround to edge past Tollcross Thistle on penalties in a Centenary Cup ten-goal thriller.

The Belters were 4-2 down to their Premier League visitors at half-time but roared back after the interval to send the first-round tie to spot-kicks and emerged victorious.

Tranent striker Julian Anderson was the hero for the hosts with a four-goal haul. His first arrived after seven minutes, when he coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Tollcross pulled level through Johnnie Niven, who latched onto Stewart O’Neil’s through ball before dispatching into the net. That gave the visitors a lift and they went on to dominate the remainder of the half, with a Michael Hornig brace and an O’Neil tap-in stretching them further ahead, with Anderson pulling one back in between.

Tranent were two behind at the interval but they were ruthless in the second half, with a further two Anderson strikes and a David Macintosh volley putting them 5-4 ahead with 12 minutes remaining.

They were denied a win in regulation time, however, with Niven prodding home Scott Millar’s cross to force penalties. Not that Tranent were to be denied, though, as they triumphed 4-3 with Darren Ramsay converting the all important kick.

Redpath Albion secured their place in the third round of the Scottish Amateur Cup with a 2-1 replay win over Dollar Glen.

The visitors dominated the opening half but couldn’t make the breakthrough and fell behind early in the second period. Two substitutions sparked Redpath into life and an enterprising move brought them level with 20 minutes remaining. Bob Murray played in Andy Fraser on the edge of the box and he skipped past a defender before slotting into the bottom corner from 12 yards. A fine individual effort from Chris Martin secured the win with just five minutes remaining. The right-back rampaged the whole length of the park before curling a lovely effort into the net.

Hermiston Vale eased past Pathhead 5-0 to book their place in the second round of the Centenary Cup.

Former Hearts striker Calum Elliot, 30, was on the scoresheet for Vale after returning to playing recently following retirement and a move into management two years ago. He was outshone by his brother, Ross, though, also a striker, who bagged a double. Conan McDiarmid opened the scoring on 15 minutes when, after playing a neat one two with Jamie Laing, he fired low into the net.

Steven Noble doubled Vale’s lead before the break, when he latched onto McDiarmid’s through ball and chipped over the home goalkeeper.

Calum Elliot got their third when he finished off a well-worked team move and converted Dale Horribine’s cross.

Brother Ross grabbed the limelight with a double, however. His first after being played in by Andy Morris and his second came following good link-up play with his sibling, which ended with him finishing into the roof of the net.