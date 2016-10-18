Amateurs: Yuill double sends Salvesen through in cup

A Michael Yuill brace put Salvesen into the third round of the East of Scotland Cup as they defeated Dunblane Thistle 2-1 at Forrester High School.

Salvesen began the stronger of the two teams and, although chances began to fall for the Capital side, they couldn’t quite put the ball in the Dunblane net. Yuill saw his vicious strike from outside the box go just wide of the mark before Jak Townsley had his effort blocked from close range.

It had been one-way traffic throughout the first half with Salvesen unlucky not to be ahead.

Then, just before half time, Dunblane took an undeserved lead as Andrew Gray floated a header over goalkeeper David Livie.

Salvesen were disappointed to concede given the balance of the game and into the second half they came out with a point to prove.

After knocking on the Dunblane door for an extended period, they eventually had their equaliser. Greig Hogarth played the ball into Yuill on the edge of the box and he spun to drill the ball low past Dunblane goalkeeper Gareth Griffiths.

The momentum was with Salvesen and they continued to charge forward. It looked like Dunblane were going to keep them at bay but, in the final minute, Yuill popped up again with a fine half-volley in the box, to put his side into the next round.

• Sandys sail past East Linton

Sandys maintained their unbeaten Premier Division start with a confident 4-1 victory away to East Linton.

At Memorial Park, Linton put in an impressive showing in the early stages to take the lead. Julian Anderson rounded off a counter attacking move with a tidy finish in the box.

Sandys didn’t waste time seeking a response. They pulled the scores level ten minutes later as James Reilly hit a deflected shot that zipped into the Linton goal.

Sandys weren’t finished in front of goal, though. With the momentum in their favour, they pressed on for another goal and found one to make it 2-1 with Linton looking flustered.

Bob McKenzie jinked to the right of the box and he deceived goalkeeper Mark Jones by looking to cross before smashing the ball just inside the near post. That knocked the stuffing out of Linton and they never really recovered in the game.

Sandys were full of belief and they capitalised on this by extending their lead midway through the second half with Reilly tucking the ball away from close range.

There was still time for another as Reilly completed his hat-trick. In what was arguably the goal of the game, he chested and volleyed a throw-in from the right-hand side into the Linton goal to cap off an emphatic victory for Sandys.

• Hermiston Vale five alive

Hermiston Vale progressed to the East of Scotland Cup third round with a 5-0 win over Stirling University.

Vale ran riot at Gyle Park. They went ahead in the cup tie as Alan Rutherford’s free-kick from the left flank was flicked into the Uni goal by Connor Aitchison. Having gone ahead, Vale didn’t rest on their laurels. Aitchison was played through on goal and he unselfishly squared the ball for Jamie Horton to rattle the ball into the net.

It was important for Vale to keep focused after the interval and, to their credit, they enhanced the winning margin. Grant Smith showed clinical finishing in the area for a 3-0 lead.

Vale added two more goals. Aitchison grabbed a fourth for his side with a composed finish before Chris Campbell smashed in a fifth from close range to complete the scoring.