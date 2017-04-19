Ben Miller is hero as Tranent stun Bo’ness

Ben Miller was the hero for Tranent Juniors as the Belters delivered a shock 3-2 East of Scotland Cup defeat on Bo’ness United to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Miller slotted the winner from the penalty spot to complete his brace after he had put the hosts 2-0 up in the first half at Foresters Park.

Miller’s first goal came after 11 minutes following a fine assist from winger Kayne Paterson, with striker Tam Watters having given the Premier League side a sixth minute lead against their top-flight opponents.

Tranent were on top and had chances to go further ahead, with the Bo’ness defence run ragged, before visiting defender Will Snowdon pulled a goal back before the interval.

Marty Wright headed Bo’ness level on the hour, but Tranent roared back in front three minutes later through Miller and held on deservedly to book their place in the last-eight.

In the Fife and Lothians Cup, Musselburgh Athletic eased through to the semi-finals with a 3-0 victory over Blackburn United. Declan O’Kane, Keith Murray and Ewan Ralton were all on target in the second half for Calvin Shand’s men.

Broxburn Athletic also made the semis with a 9-0 home rout of Edinburgh United.