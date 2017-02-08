Ben Miller keen to reach Super League with Tranent

Tranent midfielder Ben Miller has revealed he snubbed advances from the Super League because he wants to get there himself with his hometown club.

The 22-year-old penned a one-year extension to his current deal with the Belters last week despite interest from several top-flight clubs. His new contract followed confirmation that interim bosses Darren Smith and Kenny Rafferty have been handed the job on a permanent basis.

Miller feels the duo have galvanised the Foresters Park squad and they will be in prime shape for a shot at promotion from the Premier League next season.

“I was the first one to sign when they got the job because I want to play under them,” said former Berwick Rangers youngster Miller.

“It’s a big change [from working with former Gary Small]. They have played at a high level. They’ve been there and done it and the training is a lot more sharper.

“I was in contact with a few clubs, but I always said if Daz and Raff got the job permanently then I’d want to sign for them. It’s my hometown club and I’ve always said I’ll never think about leaving until they get to the Super League. When I first signed with Tranent my aim was to get to the Super League and that’s still my aim now.

“I think we could get there next season. We’ll have a big say in who goes up this season, but we’d have to go on an unbelievable run – probably winning every single game between now and the end of the season to have a chance of going up.”

Small’s departure was a turbulent period for the club with murmurs of instability behind the scenes. Miller believes they are on the right track now, though.

He added: “We were made league favourites because of all the publicity about Kevin Thomson signing. It kind of put a bit of pressure on everybody.

“We never had the dressing-room at the start of the season, but it’s back now and the training has been brilliant. We’re unbeaten in seven now and the feelgood factor is back.”