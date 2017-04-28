Bo’ness aim to put down a marker for next term

Bo’ness United midfielder Ross Philp wants to lay down a marker for next season by derailing his former club’s Super League title bid.

The Newtown Park men are out of the title picture after a topsy-turvy season in which they have struggled to put a run together to compete for the championship.

Having beaten current champions Bonnyrigg Rose in midweek in the Fife and Lothians Cup, albeit on penalties, Bo’ness are now eager to shake up Kelty Hearts’ title aim when they visit Fife tomorrow.

“We probably could’ve beat them [Bonnyrigg] in the 90 [minutes], we had chances and they had chances, but in the second half we were a bit stronger,” said Philp.

“We defended better, we needed that to pick us up a wee bit. The last couple of games have given us a wee bit more confidence considering how the games had gone before that.

“We showed against Bonnyrigg that we can match them and it would be good to do the same on Saturday, it would give us a boost going into next season rather than looking at the table and thinking we’re miles away. It’s been a consistency thing for us. We’ve never really put a run together, we always seem to win a couple then draw or lose a game that we shouldn’t. It’s been up and down all season really.”

Beating Penicuik Athletic to third spot is now the target for Bo’ness alongside their sole hopes of silverware in the Fife and Lothians Cup. Penicuik sit two points clear with five games remaining.

Philp added: “We still want to finish as high up as we can and third is still there for us. Dundonald have a had a great season and Penicuik are still up there as well, but we can still probably be best of the rest.”