Bo’ness captain Donnelly can’t wait to get stuck into Linlithgow

Bo’ness United captain Chris Donnelly believes there is added spice to tomorrow’s Super League derby with Linlithgow Rose.

The “Linlithgow three” – Ruari and Roddy MacLennan and Colin Strickland – turned their back on Bo’ness at the end of last season to return to Prestonfield having left only a year before, while Robert Sloan went with them after a four-year stint at Newtown Park. They return to Bo’ness for the first time since their exit.

Donnelly revealed he was giving former Hearts player Sloan pelters whilst on holiday in Tenerife in the summer and can’t wait to come up against him in the heat of the midfield battle at Newtown Park tomorrow.

“Sloany was on holiday in Tenerife the same time as me in the summer, so we met up a few nights and we were having a bit of craic,” said Donnelly.

“He was signed at that time, so I was calling him a Judas and a turncoat – the usual carry on. With us taking boys from Lithgae last year, and them all going back plus Sloany, it adds to it a wee bit more.

“I bumped into Sloany and Rooster [Ruari MacLennan] up the town on Saturday night, so we were having a right laugh. We’ve all played against each other hundreds of times anyway, it’s just more interesting with them having gone back.”

Bo’ness boss Allan McGonigal had vowed to quit just two weeks ago had they lost their fifth Super League game on the trot away to Kennoway Star Hearts – a match the BUs won 6-0.

They then followed that result up with a 7-0 defeat of Dundee Violet in the East of Scotland Cup last Saturday, with skipper Donnelly bagging a double.

Donnelly added: “We’ve not been playing against the best, but we’ve definitely improved. Scoring goals, you get more confident, it definitely helps. We lost a lot of boys that started last year and new boys have come in. It takes time, but hopefully this is us getting there now.”