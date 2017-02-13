Bo’ness enjoy a high five as they claim their first victory of the year

High five for Bo’ness in first victory of 2017

The hosts should have been ahead in the early stages but Ruari MacLennan had his shot saved when in a good position.

The deadlock was broken on 12 minutes when Michael Gemmell crossed for Marty Wright, who finished well at the back post. Fraser Keast shot just wide before dominant Bo’ness made it two on the half-hour mark when Will Snowdon headed in a Robert Sloan free-kick. The hosts remained in control and, just before the break, Wright could have made it three but hit the bar.

Bo’ness had numerous half-chances to wrap it up before Wright again went close with a curling shot that hit the post on the hour.

The third goal finally came on 75 minutes when a Sloan free-kick came to substitute Calum Smith, who drilled the ball home right-footed with his first touch.

The fourth wasn’t long in coming from a well-struck Ross Philp volley after a good cross from substitute Fraser Eddington.

Smith then added a fifth late with a nice turn and finish before Jeanfield netted an injury-time consolation through Scott Sutherland.

Bo’ness United: Murphy, Gemmell, Simpson, Snowdon, Hunter, Ruari MacLennan, Keast (Eddington 75), Philp, Strickland (Scullion 62), Sloan, Wright (Smith 72). Subs: Donnelly, Tierney

Jeanfield Swifts: Mitchell, Anton, Gunnion, Fleming, Mollison (Sutherland 70), Dewar, Holt, Yates (Parr 80), Holden, Baker (Donovan 85), Scott. Subs: Anderson, McDermid