Bo’ness kick off campaign with “very important” victory

Bo’ness United manager Allan McGonigal hailed a “very important” opening-day Super League win over Carnoustie Panmure at Newtown Park.

The hosts were made to work hard for the points by a stuffy Carnoustie side that refused to buckle under the pressure. A Will Snowdon penalty and Jack Wilson’s second-half strike ensured the points after Pat Martin netted for Carnoustie.

McGonigal said: “It was a tough game against a good side that will be difficult to beat.

“We had several youngsters in the line-up and it will take time for them to get up to speed.

“We should have been two up in the first half, but we conceded at a bad time.

“Our players worked their socks off after the break and we got the rewards with a terrific strike from Jack Wilson which we deserved, so all credit to the players for that performance.

“We looked rusty at times but a win is very important.”

Bo’ness had three youngsters on loan from Hamilton in the starting line-up and another on the bench. Bo’ness took the lead with a hotly-disputed penalty awarded in the 22nd minute. Fraser Keast was sent sprawling on the edge of the penalty box and, after lengthy appeals from the visitors, Snowdon scored easily.

Carnoustie drew level in the 37th minute with a stunning goal. Left winger Sam Simpson rode three challenges and sent over an inviting cross which Martin headed home.

Bo’ness started to dominate and scored a terrific winning goal in the 63rd minute. Keast went on a run, forcing the visiting defence onto their heels down the left. He cut the ball back for Jack Wilson some 10 yards from goal, and his low volley exploded into the net.

Bo’ness: Marshall, Boyd, Quitongo, Snowdon, Campbell, Comrie, Keast, Donnelly, Wilson, Gemmell, Scott. Unused subs: Gibb, Kelly, McGregor, Sally, Murphy.

Carnoustie: Robbie, Buggins, Mare, Harwood, Paterson, Roberts, Dignan, Steel, McCabe, Martin, Simpson. Unused subs: Walker, Urquhart, Cook, Cormack.