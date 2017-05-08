Bo’ness striker Wright makes it two hat-trick in two games

Another Marty Wright hat-trick plus a double from Fraser Keast saw Bo’ness hit five goals for the second game in a row.

Wright bagged a treble in the BUs’ midweek 5-1 thrashing of Camelon and manager Allan McGonigal was thrilled as his team went nap again on Saturday against Penicuik.

“That was as good a performance as I’ve seen all season from the players,” said McGonigal.

“They stepped up to the mark against a team we have always found it difficult to play against.”

Penicuik, who were short on strikers, were under pressure from the start. Bo’ness opened their account in the 28th minute when the Penicuik defence failed to clear a free-kick allowing Keast to head home. They doubled their lead in the 40th minute when Wright was played in and scored at the back post. Only three minutes later they had a third. Again the Penicuik defence failed to clear the ball allowing Keast to round the goalkeeper Easton and roll the ball home.

Bo’ness kept up the pressure at the start of the second half and added a fourth in the 57th minute, this time Wright rounding the keeper and scoring. Bo’ness kept going and were rewarded in the 70th minute with a fifth goal and a hat-trick for Wright. He raced on to a great through ball, again rounded the keeper and rolled the ball into the empty net to complete the scoring.

For Penicuik gaffer Johnny Harvey it was difficult to watch, “We have a small squad and we’ve had to play the same players week in week out and it takes its toll. I would like to rest some for the games ahead but we can’t and today was just a day too far for us. We were up against a team on top form and the result showed that.”

Bo’ness: Murphy, Gemmell, Snowdon, Campbell, Donnelly, Ru MacLennan, Strickland, Philps, Keast, Sloan, Wright. Subs: El Zubadi, Scullion, Smith, Tierney, Ro MacLennan.

Penicuik: Easton, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Janacyzk, Barr, Jones, McDonald, Somerville, Montgomery. Subs: S Scott, K Scott, McCallum.