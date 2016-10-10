Will Snowdon’s 300th celebration at Bo’ness falls flat

Games between Bo’ness and Camelon in the past have been full of passion, fight and endeavour. Sadly Saturday’s match against Camelon fell far short of any of these.

The only saving grace for the spectators was Bo’ness’s Will Snowdon captaining the side for his 300th game for the club, something he was hugely proud of.

“It’s been a great story for me over the ten years I’ve been here. I never thought I’d would still be here ten years later after I signed on. The club, the supporters and the players I’ve played for and with have been a huge help and without them I don’t think I would be standing here today after 300 games.

“I feel for the support today because we didn’t get them the result they wanted,” he said. We just didn’t create enough in front of goal. I would like to thank everyone who have helped me over the years and remind them I’m not finished yet.”

There were chances. Bo’ness passed up a big one when a Robert Sloan free kick found defender Scott Gibb with the ball at his feet only three yards from a gaping goal. However, he managed to hit the only spot covered by the keeper who didn’t have to work hard to save it.

Bo’ness’s Marty Wright hit a snap shot in the 50th minute which scraped the bar on it’s way over and that was it for the afternoon.

Bo’ness gaffer Allan McGonigal was annoyed afterwards. “We were well short of our best,” he said. “We had a lot of injuries with only one fit player on the bench. That is no excuse because we should have done enough to win that game. We had the bulk of the pressure and didn’t create enough. We did OK up to the final third and then it all fell flat.”

Bo’ness: Clark, Gemmell, Devine, Gibb, Snowdon, Campbell, Wright, Philp, Keast, Sloan, Ro MacLennan. Subs: Columbine, Eddington, Ru MacLennan, Murphy, Strickland.

Camelon: Kane, Deans, Fullerton, Bell, Morrison, Taylor, O’Brien, Donaldson, Docherty, Allison, Walton. Subs: Herd, Sneddon, Benton, Herron, Scott.