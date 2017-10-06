Bonnyrigg are the benchmark as Lily try to bridge gap

Easthouses Lily boss David McQueenie believes tonight’s Fife and Lothians Cup second-round match at home to Bonnyrigg Rose will give his players an inkling of the level to which they should aspire to.

The South Division outfit play host to Super League heavyweights Rose under the Friday night lights at their Newbattle home (kick-off 7.30pm).

McQueenie, in his 14th year in charge of the Midlothian outfit, is under no illusions to the task facing his side but says they won’t wilt under the challenge posed by David White’s Rose.

“We’re looking forward to it, the guys are looking forward to playing them,” said McQueenie. “It’s a cup tie and anything can happen; we’ll be ready for them.

“It’s a big challenge, I don’t think they’ve been beaten yet, so it’s a big, big test for us. When you play the top teams it gives you a benchmark for where you want to be, or where the players need to be. We’re not scared, we’re on a not bad wee run and we’ll give it our all.”

Lily are in their third season of the club’s second spell in Junior football after switching from the East of Scotland set-up in 2015.

McQueenie reckons it’s the best decision the club has ever made. “We’re really enjoying Junior football, it’s a big difference to the East of Scotland league. The quality of teams are a lot better, there’s no easy games and the South Division is a very difficult league to get out of – there are teams who have been there for donkeys years. We’re not making a lot of money but we’re banking money every week, whereas before it was costing us money.”

Elsewhere, Penicuik Athletic host Broxburn Athletic in an all-Super League match-up tomorrow. Bo’ness United visit West Calder United, while Dalkeith Thistle entertain top-flight Dundonald Bluebell.