Bonnyrigg boss furious with ref as team squander 3-0 lead

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn claimed a poor refereeing display cost his side three points in an incredible 4-4 draw with Lochee.

As well as the eight goals, the woodwork was struck six times while two players were sent off.

Horn, whose side held a three-goal lead at one stage, was furious with the performance of whistler Colin Whyte. He said: “I can’t believe we almost lost. We were three up and cruising but some poor refereeing decisions ruined the game for us. The sending-off of Wayne McIntosh was ridiculous. He was pushed from behind with the ball hitting his hand and the referee sends him off for handball. Even the two penalties in the game were very soft.”

Bonnyrigg threw this game away after racing to a 3-0 lead at the break. A super fightback by Lochee saw them first level the game before taking the lead with only six minutes left. Bonnyrigg’s Lee Currie equalised with a stunning free-kick to spare at least some of the blushes in the home dressing-room.

Bonnyrigg played some terrific football in the opening stages and took a deserved lead when Andrew Kidd rounded the goalkeeper in the 11th minute to score from a tight angle.

In the 25th minute, they doubled their lead when Johnny Brown scored with a low drive. Only a couple of minutes later they had a third when Kidd scored from the penalty spot after Kieran McGachie had been brought down.

It was a different Lochee side in the second half as they came out all guns blazing.

They pulled a goal back from a super free-kick by Dougie Cameron, scored another with a well-worked goal from Bryan Deesley and levelled the game from the penalty spot when Deesley grabbed his double. Bonnyrigg’s Wayne McIntosh was harshly sent off for his second booking for handball before Lochee took a dramatic lead. Whitehead hit the bar with a tremendous long-range effort and, from the rebound, substitute Paddy Deane headed home.

Bonnyrigg, at this stage, looked down and out but they found a way back into the game when they were awarded a free-kick just outside the box with Lochee goalkeeper Mark Stewart sent off for his second booking. Currie stepped up and found the back of the net to give them the share of the points they thought they had thrown away.

Bonnyrigg: Young, Brett, Brown, Kidd, Moyes, Horne, Gray, Currie, McIntosh, Nelson, McGachie. Subs: Martyniuk, Turner, McConnell, Jamieson, Andrews.

Lochee: Stewart, Webster, Kirk, Lunan, Whitehead, Cameron, Ritchie, Lawson, Deesley, McNally, Millar. Subs: Fotheringham, Montgomery, Birse, McMahon, Deane.