Bonnyrigg defender Neil Martynuik’s goal is sun hit

Neil Martynuik admitted he didn’t see his wonder strike hit the net as Bonnyrigg beat Dundonald 2-0 to maintain their push for the Super League title.

The full-back scored the crucial second goal and revealed afterwards: “I didn’t even see the ball hit the back of the net because of the sun in my eyes. I just heard the crowd go crazy.

“I don’t score many so I was delighted when Mark McConnell played the ball out to me. I heard Kieran McGachie shouting at me to take the man on.

“I cut inside and hit a curler past the keeper but didn’t see the ball in the back of the net.

“We needed a second goal because Dundonald were always a threat and a single goal is never enough.”

Bonnyrigg found it difficult to break the visitors down in a frustrating first half. The Fifers’ tactics were sometimes questionable with central defender Colin Wilson lucky to stay on the field after a couple of hefty challenges.

The second half proved more fruitful for Bonnyrigg as they finally made the breakthrough on the hour mark.

McGachie was standing in an offside position when the ball was hit deep into the Dundonald box. The visitors appealed for offside but referee Colin White waved away their protests as McGachie controlled the ball before sliding it past the goalkeeper and into the net. The referee gave the goal then talked to his assistant before confirming his decision that the ball had been deflected off a Dundonald player on its way through to McGachie.

Bonnyrigg sealed the win with 15 minutes as Martynuik scored his stunning goal.

Dundonald charged forward and Rose goalkeeper Bryan Young had to make a good save from substitute Barry Sibanda but it was too late for any fightback.

Bonnyrigg boss Brian White was a happy man, saying: “This was a good result because Dundonald are a dangerous side who will make it hard for any team this season.

“They were a hard team to break down but once we got the opening goal I thought we would win this one.”

Bonnyrigg Rose: B Young, Brett, Martynuik, K Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Turner, Horne, McIntosh, Nelson, McGachie. Subs: Kidd, McConnell, Janczyk, Lough, Andrews.

Dundonald Bluebell: Lennox, Durie, Drummond, Wedderburn, Wilson, Forbes, Walton, Patrick, Smith, McKenzie, Meikle. Subs: Moffat, Quinn, Sibanda, Martin, Gray.