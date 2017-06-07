Bonnyrigg deserve some silverware, says Robbie Horn

Losing to Musselburgh Athletic in their Super League run-in ultimately cost Bonnyrigg Rose in their bid to retain their title – tonight they have the opportunity to avenge that defeat in the semi-final of the East of Scotland Cup (kick-off 7.15pm).

Rose visit Olivebank intent on securing their spot in Saturday’s final but come up against a home side desperate to end the season on a high after suffering relegation to the Premier League.

Bonnyrigg boss Robbie Horn feels his players deserve to get their hands on silverware to have something to show for their efforts after a gruelling campaign. To do so they will have to do without several of their key players who are sidelined through injury.

He said: “It’s an opportunity for us to win a bit of silverware. In my eyes they deserve to win something but it’s alright me saying that, we have to go out and do it. We’ve had a fantastic season in the sense of the senior Scottish Cup, reaching the semi-final of the Junior Cup and having a good run in the league. It’s been really difficult both physically in terms of the games we’ve had to play and also mentally tiring – it’s been mentally tiring doing three team talks a week and thinking of different ways to motivate my players. It has taken its toll. The effort we’ve had to put in the past two months has been too much, but it is what it is.

“They beat us recently and that was part of our downfall in the case of the league. It’s a case of who seeing who is fit and available. It could be a bit of a struggle to get eleven fit players on the park again. I’m sure the boys that play will be desperate to make amends for the previous result and for losing the title.

“Hopefully we can get a result and get into the final. It’s not going to be easy. Musselburgh will have the bit between their teeth after just being relegated and whoever gets to the final will face a really difficult game in Tranent who have done exceptionally well to reach two cup finals.”