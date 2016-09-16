Bonnyrigg midfielder Turner happy to be villain at Bo’ness

Fresh from a 45-yard strike last weekend, Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder Lewis Turner is raring to go for tomorrow’s clash at title rivals Bo’ness United.

The BUs were one of just three sides to defeat last season’s champions in the Super League – the Newtown Park men ending Rose’s incredible 19-game unbeaten run which stretched back to August when they pitched up in March.

Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat Rose were well on their way to their first title crown in three years, the taste of disappointment giving them the impetus to complete the job under manager Robbie Horn.

Newtown Park is an unforgiving venue – a tight pitch with a boisterous home support on top of you, it’s a tough visit for any hardened Junior footballer.

Midfielder Turner thrives off the atmosphere, however, and he is confident Rose can stretch six points clear of Bo’ness to maintain their top-of-the-table battle with Kelty Hearts.

Rose resume their William Hill Scottish Cup campaign with a tough first-round tie away to Highland League side Turriff United next weekend, but Turner, who knocked one in from just inside last week’s opponents Broxburn Athletic’s half, says all their focus is on Bo’ness who are on a high after a 3-0 defeat of rivals Linlithgow Rose.

“Turriff is a big one, but all we’ve spoke about this week is Bo’ness. They’ve signed a lot of players and they’ve had a good start to the season,” said Turner. “It’s all about getting three points on Saturday, Turriff is on the back back-burner for now.

“Bo’ness is a very tough place to go with the fans and they get the referee on their side. We’re just going to go there and try to play our own game, the way we know we can.

“If you’re not up for a game at Bo’ness then you’ll never get up for a game of football. I enjoy going to places where the fans don’t like you – it’s probably the type of player I am, I don’t think many away fans take to me very well.

“When we went to play them last season we had gone on such a run and we had played so well, it was hard to keep it going constantly. Coming up against a side like Bo’ness, if you aren’t 100 per cent they are going to take advantage.

“If we can go there and keep the defence solid and keep a clean sheet, then we know we can score goals with Wayno [Wayne McIntosh], Jamo [Sean Jamieson] and big Keiran [McGachie].

“Mikey [Andrews, goalkeeper] has come on to a game as well now, he’s been playing really well so long as he keeps that up I’m quite confident we’ll go there and get a victory.”

Former Musselburgh Athletic man Turner has had it in the neck all week from his team-mates after his goal into an open net secured a 3-1 victory last weekend.

The 23-year-old was surprised he even reached the goal from long range, revealing it was just a hit and hope, with Rose players winding him up by saying it was an attempted pass to McIntosh.

He said: “We were winning 2-1 and it was quite a close game to be fair, we were on the back foot. Their goalie came up for a corner in the last minute and the ball broke wide.

“I got to the ball before their defender and just hit it as hard as I could, I’m surprised I could reach the goal to be honest with you. Wayno was on the other side and the boys have been giving me stick all week saying they think I was trying to pass to him.

“It was a John Smith ‘Have it’, I wouldn’t say it was quite Beckham-esque.”

Elsewhere in the Super League, Penicuik Athletic host second-bottom Fauldhouse United having hit 23 goals in their last four matches under boss Johnny Harvey. Newtongrange Star are desperate for points, sitting on just four after seven games and take on promoted Dundonald Bluebell at New Victoria Park. Musselburgh are on the road with a trip to Broxburn.