Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn says Juniors has to change

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn says the past few weeks have a been a “nightmare” for his squad with the amount of games they have faced.

The New Dundas Park men play host to Carnoustie Panmure tomorrow in their tenth game this month and their 50th so far of a gruelling campaign.

Injuries are starting to take their toll on the Rose squad as they bid to regain the Super League title. And they are still competing in the East of Scotland Cup.

Horn believes Junior football has to change and said: “It’s been a nightmare to be honest, it’s not been enjoyable. We’ve just had too many games and then injuries. We are struggling for bodies at the moment.

“Junior football has got to change. This is quite frankly a shambles the way things are finishing off. Teams have been waiting for weeks to see if they are in a play-off, teams still have games left and others were finished in April.”

With injuries mounting up, Horn has been forced to promote players from the club’s under-21 squad and field them as trialists.

Rose have to win their final three games to claim the title. Kelty have one game left – at home to Bonnyrigg.

He added: “It’s not easy when you are missing so many players and you are team is having to change all the time.

“We are having to change the way we play going by who is available for different games. It’s credit to the players and on Saturday there we were outstanding [a 6-0 win at Broughty Athletic]. Getting that many goals has given us belief we can maybe turn it around because going into the game on Saturday it was looking like it was going to be a big ask.

“We are going to have to give somebody a hiding to make up the goal difference, but it’s just important we win the games.

“If we can take it down to the final game with Kelty and it’s only a couple of goals that are in it, then you never know, a 2-0 win would mean a four-goal swing.”