Bonnyrigg Rose land Shettleston in Scottish Junior Cup first round

Last season’s Scottish Junior Cup semi-finalists Bonnyrigg Rose have been dealt a home draw against Shettleston Juniors in the first round of this year’s competition.

Robbie Horn’s men will be aiming to go one better this season after losing to eventual cup winners Glenafton over two legs in April.

They would have wished to avoid a first-round tie with just 29 ties drawn and 99 clubs earning byes to the second round, including Linlithgow Rose, who were given an automatic passage to the second round due to their participation in the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Bonnyrigg will host West First Division outfit Shettleston at New Dundas Park on Saturday, September 23.

Fellow Super League side Bo’ness are away at Lochee Harp, while Penicuik host Livingston United.

Selected ties: Dunipace v Dunbar United, Arniston Rangers v St Andrews United, Penicuik Athletic v Livingston United, Bonnyrigg Rose v Shettleston, Lochee Harp v Bo’ness United, Musselburgh Athletic v Newburgh Thistle, Broxburn Athletic v Fraserburgh United, Lewis United v Bathgate Thistle.