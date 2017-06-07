Bonnyrigg Rose set up final meeting with Tranent

Bonnyrigg will meet Tranent in Saturday’s East of Scotland Cup final after beating Musselburgh 3-1 in their semi-final at Olivebank.

The home side had taken an eighth-minute lead through Declan O’Kane’s fine strike. However, Rose came out a different side in the second half and were level after just three minutes, Andrew Kidd scoring from a rebound after Kieran McGachie’s header was saved. On 72 minutes, Scott Gray crossed for Kidd to head home his second and, five minutes later, substitute Wayne McIntosh rounded goakeeper Kieron Renton before stroking home.

Rose now go on to meet Tranent – Fife and Lothians Cup winners – at Creamery Park, Bathgate this weekend.