Bonnyrigg Rose striker admits players can expect the chop

Bonnyrigg Rose striker Wayne McIntosh says he and his team-mates could have no complaints if manager Robbie Horn makes drastic changes to his starting line-up for tomorrow’s Super League match at home to Bo’ness United.

The New Dundas Park men have taken ten points from a possible 12 so far this season and just sit two points behind early pacesetters Penicuik Athletic, with the only blemish on their start being a stalemate with local rivals Newtongrange Star on Wednesday night.

Rose were instilled as favourites for the Super League title before the season kicked off but McIntosh believes they’ll have to perform far better if they hope to secure their second title in three seasons come June.

“Wednesday was dire,” said the 32-year-old. “They were playing for a draw, they were just booting the ball up the park every time they got the ball and we didn’t play much better to be fair. We had too many boys off their game. We’ve just got to put it down to a bad day at the office, we just didn’t play as a team.

“You want to win every game and be the best team. If we want to go for leagues, we need to play a lot better than we did on Wednesday. We had a couple of half chances but not a lot to rave about and from our point of view it wasn’t good enough. No player got pass marks for me.

“A lot of the boys who were on the bench must be thinking they’re going to get a start tomorrow and if anyone is dropped they can’t have any complaints about it.”

The free-scoring forward had scored in each of Rose’s opening games until the no-scoring affair in midweek. He’s picked up exactly where he left off last season, when, not surprisingly, he picked up the top goalscorer gong at Rose’s end of season awards.

It could have been his last for the club, however, as he spent the summer mulling over his future. He was all set to hang up his boots in June after a gruelling campaign which took Rose past the 50-game mark and ended with them having no silverware to show for their efforts.

He continued: “It was really difficult last season, trying to work all day then get yourself up for a game at night. When the season finished I was delighted and I wanted to chuck it because it was just too much with work.

“I went away a holiday to Alcudia with my family and chilled out for a week, then I came back and looked at it from a different perspective. I had a chat with my missus and I told her the boys were all wanting me to sign on and there was a couple of other teams interested, but it would’ve been mental to go to another Junior team because I love Bonnyrigg. I’m delighted I changed my mind.”

Struggling Bo’ness United visit Midlothian tomorrow having lost their last three. Morale is at a low ebb at the Newtown Park club who are used to challenging at the top end of the table. A win over Rose would certainly restore some much needed confidence, however, and McIntosh insists they’ll have to be on their guard.

He added: “They’ve not had a great start and it shows with the results they’ve had, but I still think every team we play is going to up their game. We need to understand that and it needs to get drilled into our heads fast, because everyone wants to beat us. We need a reaction from Wednesday; we need to go out and do the business and get the three points.”

Elsewhere, top-of-the-table Penicuik, enjoying their best-ever start to a season in the top flight, host Sauchie, while Linlithgow Rose visit Lochee United and Broxbrun Athletic entertain Kennoway Star Hearts.