Bonnyrigg Rose tickets sold out for cup clash with Hibs

Bonnyrigg Rose have sold their entire ticket allocation for this month’s eagerly-awaited Scottish Cup showdown with Hibs in just a ten-hour window.

The Super League champions have shifted all 4900 briefs for the fourth-round tie at Tynecastle on January 21 after only two phases of sales at their New Dundas Park ground. They first went on sale last Saturday between 11am and 6pm before the second day of sales began at 11am yesterday and was aborted earlier than anticipated, with the last remaining tickets gone shortly after 2pm.

Bonnyrigg fans will be housed in the Gorgie Stand and sections A and B of the Wheatfield Stand. As things stand, section C will be used for segregation, with Hibs fans in section D to G and in the entire Roseburn Stand. The main stand will not be used for spectators due to ongoing redevelopment work.

Bonnyrigg officials are not anticipating any more tickets to be made available to them but are confident they could sell more if Hibs were to return any of their allocation.

“There were another dozen or so people arriving at the ground after the tickets had sold out, and there would no doubt have been more planning to come along after work,” secretary Robert Dickson told the Evening News.

“We’d definitely be able to sell more if they became available but that would depend on Hibs returning tickets.”