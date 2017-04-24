Bonnyrigg bounce back; Linlithgow held

Bonnyrigg Rose bounced back from the disappointment of their Scottish Junior Cup semi-final exit with a stirring comeback victory away to Camelon tonight to maintain hopes of regaining their Super League title.

Recent signing Dean Brett was handed his debut by manager Robbie Horn after serving his four-game ban for betting offences – one of five changes from Saturday with the visit to Camelon the first of three games in six days for Rose.

Rose needed the three points to keep in touch with leaders Kelty Hearts but it was the home side who went ahead at Carmuirs Park after 15 minutes as David O’Brien netted past goalkeeper Michael Andrews.

The visitors drew level five minutes before the break. Good work by midfielder Lewis Turner in the build up drove Rose forward and he fed Scott Gray who finished well.

Sean Jamieson scored what proved to be the winner on 52 minutes after he was set up for a header courtesy of on-loan Berwick Rangers youngster Jordan Orru’s cross.

The three points lifted Bonnyrigg up to second, 18 points behind Kelty but with seven games in hand.

Linlithgow Rose came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Dundonald Bluebell. The visitors, enjoying a fine first season in the Super League, found themselves two ahead at half-time after exploiting dismal Rose defending. John Martin and Barry Sibanda scored.

Striker Tommy Coyne pulled a goal back with a header from close range on 75 minutes and midfielder Mark Williams netted with almost the final kick of the ball to salvage a point.