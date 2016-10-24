Bonnyrigg’s character hailed as they stun Cove Rangers

Bonnyrigg’s fantastic Scottish Cup adventure goes on after beating much-fancied Cove Rangers 2-1 thanks to goals from Dean Hoskins and Andrew Kidd in a frantic five-minute spell midway through the second half.

Boss Robbie Horn hailed the mental strength of the Super League champions, saying: “This side has bags and bags of character in them. They never know when they are beaten. We took the lead then gifted Cove an equaliser, meaning we had to do it all over again and the players dug in and came out the other side

“It’s a credit to the players, supporters and committee that we are into the third round and everyone should be proud of themselves. We try to be as professional as possible and everyone buys into it. There was a determination in the squad today and we really deserved our win.”

Bonnyrigg may have started the game as bookies underdogs, but very soon blew that affirmation out of the water with a fabulous first half, creating chance after chance with Wayne McIntosh missing a hat-trick of opportunities.

The game needed a goal and the introduction of sub Kieron McGachie brought it. On 70 minutes, McGachie forced himself into the penalty box and was sent flying. Dean Hoskins stepped up and smashed the ball home for a deserved lead

However, five minutes later Bonnyrigg gifted an equaliser with a howler from keeper Michael Andrews. Cove’s Harry Milne sent over an inviting cross Andrews fumbled out to Jonny Smith to score.

Bonnyrigg were back to square-one and had to do it all over again. The character that boss Horn spoke about came through though and only two minutes later they got the winner with stunning strike from Kidd.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brown, Donaldson, Young, Hoskins, Stewart, Turner, Kidd, Jamieson, Nelson, McIntosh. Subs: Moyes, Horne, McGachie, Gray, McLaren, King, Rooney.

Cove: McKenzie, Kelly, Walker, Yule, Watson, Redford, Scully, Duff, Megginson, Smith, Milne. Subs: Park, Spott, McDonald, Lawrie, McBain, McCafferty.