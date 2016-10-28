Bonnyrigg target Junior Cup 50 years on from first success

Bonnyrigg Rose striker Keiran McGachie says they’ve got unfinished business in the Scottish Junior Cup.

The New Dundas Park men were dumped out by eventual finalists Pollok, 5-0, in the fifth round last season – a rare low in a league-winning campaign.

It’s a competition Rose feel they can win and a trophy they are desperate to lift having last tasted success in 1978. With their first cup-winning manager, Billy Durie, having passed away last month – 50 years on from when Rose first won it – the Junior Cup has taken on even greater significance.

“I think we do have a point to prove in the Junior Cup. Winning the Super League last year has raised our profile even more so clubs know who we are,” said McGachie ahead of tomorrow’s second round tie at home to Rossvale.

“It’s been a while since the club had a good cup run and even longer since they won it. We need to go and prove a point by winning on Saturday and we’ll see where we go from there. The Junior Cup and the league is definitely where we need to be doing our business.”

The former Motherwell youngster was instrumental in last weekend’s 2-1 triumph over Cove Rangers in the William Hill Scottish Cup. Within minutes of being introduced by manager Robbie Horn, the big striker won a penalty, which Dean Hoskins converted and he then set up Andrew Kidd for the winner. Rose’s reward is a plum home tie against Championship Dumbarton later this month, one McGachie is already looking forward to.

He added: “I was itching to make an impact when I got on and I think my first touch was when I got the ball down the line then won the penalty, it was nice. Once they scored I thought we had blown it. It was brilliant to get through and we’ve now got an interesting tie at home.

“We could’ve got a more winnable tie but with it being at home it generates more interest locally for us. They’ve got a really experienced side with players like Ryan Stevenson and Darren Barr, but you never know.

“It will be a marker to see where we are and understand where we would fit in maybe in that SPFL mould.”