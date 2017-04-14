No way Bonnyrigg will play for draw in first leg – Horn

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn won’t set his team up to avoid defeat in tomorrow’s first leg of their Scottish Junior Cup semi-final against Glenafton Athletic, insisting it isn’t in their nature.

Rose travel to New Cumnock, Ayrshire before hosting Glens in the return leg next weekend. Horn’s men won’t go into the first tie with a conservative mindset as they look to return to New Dundas Park with a lead.

“It’s a game we are confident of getting a result in,” said Horn.

“We just want to win the game. If you win both games, then you’re through.

“We’re not going to go through there and watch what we are doing. If you go with a mentality of not wanting to lose then you are setting yourself up for a fall. It’s not the Champions League where you are playing for a draw or whatever – it’s Junior football. The only way we play is by going to try and win games. If we can win through there I’d be very confident that we can progress because we’ve been so strong at home.”

Rose thumped tomorrow’s opponents 5-0 in a pre-season friendly in July, but Horn believes that result will have little bearing on events tomorrow.

He added: “The pre-season friendly means nothing. It will be a totally different team we’ll be facing on Saturday.

“It’s always the same when you play a west coast team – they are always aggressive, in your face and up for the challenge. I see it being very similar to how the game was against Kirkintilloch.

“We can’t be intimidated, we’ll stand up to it and go and express ourselves.”

Midfielder Adam Nelson is rated doubtful with a back injury sustained against Bo’ness last weekend, while recent signing Dean Brett still has two games outstanding on his ban for betting offences.