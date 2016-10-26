Robbie Horn: It’d be massive upset if Bonnyrigg beat Dumbarton

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn says it would be a “massive” upset if his side were to knock out Championship side Dumbarton in the third round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Despite taking solace from the fact that the New Dundas Park men were drawn at home, Horn reckons his side could have had many easier ties.

The former Berwick Rangers assistant manager hopes they’ll provide a bit of an unknown quantity to struggling Dumbarton, who sit second from bottom in the second tier of the SPFL and are without a league win since August.

He said: “I think we could’ve got a lot easier ties than that. It’s a Championship team we’ve got at home so it’s a huge ask. The one thing we can take from it is we’re at home and we’re maybe a bit of an unknown quantity to them.

“Their current form is in the Championship which is how many leagues above the Juniors? It’s not a great draw.

“They are three or four divisions above us and if that was to happen down in England – an English Championship team playing against a non-league team, it would be a huge upset.

“If we do it, it’s a massive, massive upset. We’ll go in with belief that we can do it, that we can go and win the game.”

Meanwhile, Spartans have been handed a trip to St Mirren next month – ten years on from the last time the sides faced one another in the competition.

The Lowland League side will travel to The Paisley 2021 Stadium on Saturday, November 26, having overcome Huntly 2-0 in the Highlands last weekend.

This will be the second time the sides have been drawn together in the Scottish Cup in the last ten years. Spartans held the Buddies to a 0-0 stalemate in a fourth-round tie at their former home of City Park in February 2006 before the Capital side bowed out of the competition 3-0 in the replay nine days later at Love Street.