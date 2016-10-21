Scottish Cup: Bonnyrigg know they must raise it against Cove

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn believes his side will have to raise their game once more if they are to reach the third round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The New Dundas Park men were 4-1 winners at home to Highland League Turriff United in their first-round replay earlier this month. Rose’s reward is a home tie against Cove Rangers, the Highland League champions, tomorrow.

Horn is adamant Cove possess a bigger challenge for his side, but having done his homework on the big-spending Wee Rangers, he’s confident Rose can spring an upset.

“It’s a really hard, difficult tie, they are a really good side, but its a winnable tie at the same time. We’ve got to have belief that we can get a result,” said Horn.

“I’ve spoken to a few people about them and got a match report from their game on Saturday. We’re looking forward to the game, it’s a big game for the club and it’s a great experience for everyone involved.

“They are better [than Turriff], it’s another step up and they’ve invested pretty heavily this season. It’s a big test when you look at the bookies odds. They are obviously favourites to win the game, but we’re confident we can cause an upset.

“There are things that we need to be aware of as a team, but also things that I think where we can cause them problems. They are very good going forward. They are experienced at the back, but maybe not the most mobile, so I think we can potentially cause them problems.”

Super League champions Rose had gone 12 games unbeaten prior to last weekend’s 2-1 loss away to Carnoustie Panmure. It was a frustrating afternoon for Horn, especially considering league leaders Kelty Hearts slipped up too.

Horn added: “It was one of those days for us. Everyone was disappointed and pretty angry after with the way the game had gone. We’ll use that as a positive to get us back on track.

“There’s plenty time to go and I think Saturday there just showed there will be lots of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.”