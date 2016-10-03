Scottish Cup: Bonnyrigg through to face Cove

Bonnyrigg Rose defender Dean Hoskins has set his sights on another Highland League scalp after the New Dundas Park men disposed of Turriff United in their William Hill Scottish Cup first-round replay.

The final scoreline was perhaps flattering on Rose, who were far from their best and were made to work hard for what turned out to be a convincing victory in the end.

They now turn their attention to the second round where they will host last season’s champions Cove Rangers later this month and former Berwick Rangers man Hoskins believes it’s a trip the Cove Bay club will be fearful of.

“It was a good win and it’s good to get through to the next round,” said Hoskins, who headed home the opener for Rose.

“It was a tough game away last week and they made it difficult for us in the first half. They are a good side, they are big, strong, and physical at the back and we found it hard to break them down at times.

“We weren’t at our best loads of games last season and we managed to get points out of nowhere. I think we’ve done it a couple of times this season – it’s the team we are.

“It will be another difficult game [in the next round]. They won the Highland League last year, but we’re at home and we’ll fancy our chances against anybody.

“I don’t think they’ll be looking forward to coming to play us here especially after seeing us beat one of their rivals.”

After a 1-1 draw at The Haughs last week, Rose were intent on making home advantage count to progress their Scottish Cup run.

Home striker Kieran McGachie must have thought he had put Rose in front after five minutes when he caught the ball sweetly on the volley, but visiting keeper Kevin Main halted his effort initially then grasped it at the second attempt to prevent the ball spinning over the line.

Rose needed to capitalise on a dominant start and they did so after 12 minutes. Andrew Kidd was wise to play the corner-kick short to Adam Nelson who curled a fine cross into the area. It proved too tempting for keeper Main who attempted to punch clear, but rising above him was Hoskins who powered a header into the unguarded net.

The opener sprung the visitors into action and they came close with a couple of half chances despite not troubling keeper Michael Andrews too much.

Striker Andrzej Kleczkowski should have given Andrews a save to make inside the opening minute of the second half, but he rolled an effort just wide from ten yards out. Just as Turriff were starting to get a stranglehold on the match, with Rose failing to get their fluent passing game going – they notched a second of the afternoon on 58 minutes.

Jonny Stewart played it wide for McGachie, who had it all to do with a defender tight to him. However, he spun the defender, nutmegging him in the process to allow him a free run in on goal. His effort, aimed for the far bottom corner wasn’t his best, but striker partner Sean Jamieson was able to keep it in and return across goal for McGachie to net.

Substitute Fraser McLaren ensured Rose were on their way to round two on 70 minutes when he knocked home Sean Jamieson’s cross from inside the area after a sweeping counter attack. The visitors pulled one back on 78 minutes when Andrew Smith headed home, however hopes of a comeback did not transpire as substitute Wayne McIntosh tapped home a fourth a minute later.

Rose boss Robbie Horn, pointing to East Kilbride’s sensational Scottish Cup run last season, has urged his players to dream of going further in the competition.

He said: “We’ve got to dream. It happened to East Kilbride last season drawing Celtic and that’s the way we’ve got to be looking at it as well.”

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Horne, Donaldson, Young, Hoskins, Stewart, Jamieson (Moyes), Turner, McGachie (McIntosh), Nelson (McLaren), Kidd

Turriff United: Main, Davidson, Herd, Wood, Bowden, Chalmers, Gray, Young, Kleczkowski (D Booth), C Booth, Allan (Smith)