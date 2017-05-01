Bonnyrigg show they have the character to chase down Kelty

BONNYRIGG manager Robbie Horn hailed his team’s character as they bounced back from last weekend’s Junior Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Glenafton to keep alive their hopes of retaining the Super League title.

A superb second-half show gave Rose a 4-0 win over Dundonald as they bid to chase down long-time leaders Kelty Hearts.

“The players have shown great character over the season and I told them they could overcome the last two results and get us back on track, and they responded brilliantly,” said Horn. “At half-time, we needed to get focused again and the character I’ve spoken about showed when they took Dundonald apart in the second half.

“We’re not giving up any fight and, despite a heavy schedule of games coming up, we’ll be battling to retain the title.

“We had a great taste of the William Hill Scottish Cup this season and the players want more of the same.

“We’ll be there at the end of the season fighting and scrapping.”

Bonnyrigg dominated from the kick-off and had chances to take the lead especially in the 25th minute when Sean Jamieson volleyed a great effort only to be denied by a super save from goalkeeper Jamie Roberts. Despite dominating the game, it was a frustrated manager Horn who took his players off the field at half-time with the score goalless.

A half-time pep talk worked wonders as they opened their account in the 52nd minute when Kieran McGachie turned beautifully in the six-yard box before drilling a low effort into the net.

Ten minutes later, they doubled their lead with a Ewan Moyes header following a corner. Then, with five minutes to go, substitute Wayne McIntosh bounced back to form, heading home for a fine finish. The icing on the cake came from man of the match Lewis Turner, who scored a wonder goal with the last kick of the game, nutmegging the keeper in the process.

For Turner, it was a pleasing return to form.

“It was great to get the goal but the lads bounced back in great form.

“It’s not about individuals in this squad – we lose as a team and we win as a team. The gaffer wanted a response from us and we delivered for ourselves and the supporters.”

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brett, Hoskins, Young, Moyes, Stewart, Turner, Kidd, McGachie, Jamieson, Donaldson. Subs: Horne, Gray, Nelson, McIntosh, Patarek.

Dundonald: Roberts, Gray, Drummond, Wedderburn, Rarity, Forbes, Martin, Sibanda, Lawrie, McKenzie, Meikle. Subs: Buchan, Walker, Lennie, Ward, Patrick.