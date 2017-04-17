Bonnyrigg ‘still in tie’ after first-leg defeat by Glenafton

Bonnyrigg Rose may have went down 1-0 in the first leg of their Scottish Junior Cup semi-final at Glenafton, but their manager Robbie Horn believes his team have enough in them to reverse the score this weekend.

Dan Orsi netted the winner for Glens, who failed to capitalise on a penalty and red card for Rose afterwards that could have made the second match much together for Bonnyrigg.

“It was hard to take losing that goal but the boys again showed their character especially after having Ewan (Moyes) sent off for what looked like a very soft penalty,” Horn said.

“We had chances to level the game but couldn’t take them. We’ll have a look at that in training this week before the return game next Saturday.”

Ayrshire-based outfit Glenafton may have drawn first blood in this Scottish Cup last-four clash, but the tie is far from over as Bonnyrigg will fancy their chances on their own patch.

Glens had the advantage of a strong wind in the first half and immediately went on the front foot. They were awarded two soft free kicks early on, but David Gray wasted both. Rose settled and built attacks of their own. In the 25th minute Ruaridh Donaldson set up Kieron McGachie, who brought out a good save from Brian McGarrity.

The remainder of the half was even with McGachie again testing McGarrity and Chris Dallas also shot wide for Glens.

The second half opened quietly, but in 56 minutes the usually reliable Adam Nelson gave the ball away cheaply to Orsi, who took a touch and sent a crisp drive behind Michael Andrews to give Glens the lead.

Two minutes later the referee felt Moyes had fouled John Parker in the box and awarded a penalty, much to the dismay of the Rose defenders who protested strongly.

Too strongly for the referee and Moyes was given his marching orders. Darren McGill, though, couldn’t capitalise as his penalty hit the post and a great chance went a-begging. Both sides tried hard until the end with John Parker missing a chance for Glens and Dean Hoskins will want to forget his fresh air shot in the last minute which could have levelled the tie.

This tie is finely balanced still as Bonnyrigg, at New Dundas Park, should have enough quality to carve out opportunities in front of goal.

Glenafton McGarrity, McAusland, Marlow, Menzies, Chessney, Park, Orsi, Gray, Dallas, Parker, McGill. Subs: Andrew, Borris, Lyness, Meikle, Lockhead.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Horne, Hoskins, Stewart, Young, Young, McIntosh, Turner, McGachie, Nelson, Donaldson. Subs: Brown, Kidd, Gray, Jamieson, Orru.