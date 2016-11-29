Bonnyrigg to move Hibs tie – if they defeat Dumbarton

Bonnyrigg Rose will seek an alternative venue should they defeat Dumbarton in their replay next Tuesday to set up a mouthwatering William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round home tie against holders Hibs.

The Super League champions, who dominated Saturday’s 0-0 third-round match against the Sons, would look to play the tie – due to be played on the weekend of January 21-22 – away from their New Dundas Park home in order to maximise revenue, with Tynecastle, Meadowbank and Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena possibilities.

However, that’s something Rose boss Robbie Horn will worry about later with all their focus on Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup tie away to Thorniewood United, before they travel to the Cheaper Insurance Direct Stadium on Tuesday.

Rose players, management and committee members all watched the draw live on their phones in the changing room at the Tony Macaroni Arena last night ahead of a friendly against a Livingston XI.

“It’s a massive incentive to get through to the next round, huge, but we’ve got to take care of business next Tuesday first,” said former Hearts defender Horn.

“We were all in the changing room when the draw was made, committee members as well. We saw it coming through – there was obviously a cheer when it came out.

“But we’ve got to take care of business first. We can’t look any further than Dumbarton just now and we’ve also got an important game coming up in the Scottish Junior Cup. We’ve got to look at these games first and then, if we get through, fantastic, we’ll deal with Hibs later.”

New Dundas Park was packed to the rafters with just more than 1500 supporters crammed in on Saturday, so for safety reasons as well as banking a hefty sum, they will look to play the tie against Neil Lennon’s side elsewhere, should they get through.

Horn continued: “I think we would look to switch it. The club needs to make as much money out of it as possible, and if we could we’d probably look to switch it – Tynecastle I don’t know, maybe Livingston. You want to maximise what you can make on it.

“There was 1500 at the game on Saturday there and it was pretty full.

“For safety reasons as well I would of thought, the best thing would be to move it, but that’s not my decision. We’ve got to make sure that we get there first and then we can worry where the game is played after that.

“It would be a fantastic experience for us, it’s just great that we’ve actually been in the draw to get that wee buzz. Text messages and phone calls were coming in as soon as it happened, there’s a lot of excitement about the draw. It’s great for the profile of the club, I just hope we can do the business next Tuesday.”