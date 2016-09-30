Broxburn aim to finish Junior Cup tie off

Broxburn Athletic boss Max Christie is confident his side haven’t squandered their shot at Scottish Junior Cup glory after throwing away a two-goal lead in injury time last week.

The Albyn Park men already had their sights set on the second round when they led 3-1 against ten-man Glenafton at home last weekend, only for a spectacular late collapse as the West Super League outfit secured an unlikely replay.

After dominating for almost 90 minutes, Christie just hopes he and his side are not thinking ‘what might have been’ after tomorrow’s tie at Loch Park in Ayrshire.

Genafton made it 3-2 going into added-on time and then equalised. “It was a bit of a sore one,” said Christie. “We were 3-1 up and they had ten men. We deserved to win the game and we should’ve scored more.

“It was just our failure to defend a set piece. We got a wee bit deep in the last few minutes and they chucked everyone forward and we weren’t resilient enough to keep them out.

“For long periods we were the better team and it’s just whether or not we can do it again. Our performances this season have been erratic. We’ve scored a lot of goals but there’s been a couple of games where we’ve just not applied ourselves properly and it’s been men versus boys.

“They’ve got a lot of boys that have played Senior and they are a big club. They beat Auchinleck 3-1 the week before while we had got beat 5-1 off Musselburgh. We played absolutely terribly, so it was good in as far that we got a reaction and we competed. We just need to go and do it again.

“There’s no reason for us to think our chance is gone. We were the better team the majority of the game and we deserved to win. We want to go down there and win the game.”

Bo’ness United also threw away a two-goal advantage last weekend having led 3-1 with half an hour remaining against Bellshill Athletic and travel west for their replay. South Division Dunbar United host Thornton Hibs after a 2-2 draw in Fife last week.

In the Super League, Penicuik Athletic will be looking to get back on the winning trail after a late goal saw them lose to league leaders Kelty Hearts last week. Struggling Newtongrange Star visit Fife outfit Hearts, while Linlithgow Rose host Hill of Beath.