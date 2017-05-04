Broxburn dent Bonnyrigg’s bid to retain league title

Bonnyrigg Rose’s bid to regain their Super League title suffered a blow last night as they lost out 1-0 to Broxburn Athletic at Albyn Park.

Rose were hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Kelty Hearts with a fourth win in a row, but Nick Locke’s second-half strike for Max Christie’s men halted their run.

Robbie Horn’s men missed a 40th-minute penalty as midfielder Lewis Turner saw his effort saved by Connor Wallace after the home goalkeeper Wallace had brought down striker Keiran McGachie.

If Bonnyrigg win their five games in hand on Kelty they will go level at the top of the table, with the two clubs still to face each other in Fife.

Meanwhile, managerless Linlithgow Rose’s survival hopes took a dent as they lost 1-0 away to Hill of Beath.

Under the caretaker charge of former Newtongrange Star boss Alan Miller and ex- Berwick Rangers manager Jimmy Crease, Rose remain second bottom after Haws striker Greg Smith got the only goal in the second half.

Ten-man Bo’ness United thrashed Camelon 5-1 at Carmuirs Park to maintain their hopes of a third-place finish.

The BUs were a man down and a goal behind after defender Ross Campbell was ordered off in the first half, but roared back to get all three points.

A hat-trick from Marty Wright, a stunning solo effort from Roddy MacLennan and a Colin Strickland penalty secured the comeback.

Penicuik Athletic drew 0-0 away to relegated Fauldhouse United, while in the Premier League, Tranent were 2-1 winners at Sauchie.