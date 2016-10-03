Broxburn throw lead away again

For the second week in a row Broxburn threw away their chance of a place in the hat for the next round of the Junior Cup after taking the lead early in the second half with a special from Scott McNaughton only to lose three goals in a devastating last 30 minutes.

Broxburn were much changed because of injuries and Glenafton took the game to the visitors.

Broxburn suffered a blow after just ten minutes when their keeper Connor Wallace indicated to the bench he had problems and wanted off. Youngster Sean Donahue came on and was quickly in action saving twice from Joe Andrew. He was called on twice again before the half-time whistle.

Broxburn grabbed the lead early in the second half after Scott Richards played a super ball up the wing for Ross Nimmo. Nimmo played a cut back to Scott McNaughton who still had some work to do before curling a high effort into the postage stamp corner of the net for a spectacular finish.

Glenafton stepped up the pace and began to force free kicks in dangerous positions. Broxburn were undone in the 54th minute when David Gray scooped a free-kick into the net from 30 yards for the equaliser.

Broxburn full-back Mike Willems had a great effort kicked off the line by a desperate Glenafton defender. Disaster for Broxburn came in the 84th minute when their defence was caught out by a long kick out by the keeper. Mick McCann pounced and blasted the ball into the net. Then, a couple of minutes later Glenafton scored a third after Cammy Marlow had waltzed his way through the defence.

It was a huge disappointment for the Broxburn management who expected more from some of the big players for the side. Key players in key positions didn’t work hard enough for the team. They can’t pick and choose the game they are willing to work at and that’s what happened on Saturday.

Broxburn boss Max Christie said: “We need to tighten things up at the back for the second week on the bounce.

“I know we had four or five key players out injured or on holiday but I believed the other key players would step up to the mark; some did and some didn’t. We lost our keeper within the first ten minutes which didn’t help but we must learn to kill games off and tighten up at the back.”

Glenafton: Garritty, McCausland, Marlow, Menzies, McChesney, Gray, Orsi, Cairns, Dallas, Andrew, Lyness. Subs: McCann, Borris, Hunter, Meikle, Lochhead.

Broxburn: Wallace, Browne, Willems, D Cole, Millar, Locke, Nimmo, Linton, McNaughton, Richards, Anderson. Subs: Donnelly, L Cole, Kay, Scott, Donahue.