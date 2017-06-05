Chris Roberts: Momentum will help Hibs Ladies

Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts believes his side’s recent momentum can only help the club in the weeks and months ahead.

Despite losing to Glasgow City four weeks ago, the Hibees are two points clear at the top of SWPL 1 having reeled off four consecutive victories, their latest a 3-0 triumph at Hamilton on Sunday courtesy of a Rachael Small brace and Lia Tweedie effort. Roberts’ side also retained the SWPL Cup with a 4-1 win over Celtic in the final just over a fortnight ago.

The Capital side now have a free week before a trip to Motherwell next weekend as they begin their defence of the SSE Scottish Cup, a competition they won on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Glasgow City in November’s final.

“Momentum is huge now because we’re going into a two-week break,” Roberts said. “We wanted to make sure that we went into the break on a high so that when we come back against Motherwell in the Scottish Cup we’re ready to go. We’ve also now got three players [Joelle Murray, Kirsty Smith and Rachel McLauchlan] going away with Scotland so it’s good they have some wins behind them too.”

Elsewhere, Spartans Women dropped out of the top half after they were beaten 1-0 by Stirling University at Ainslie Park. Rachel Donaldson was on target for the students.

Meanwhile, Hearts were held to a 2-2 draw in their SWPL 2 clash with Glasgow Girls whilst Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale lost 2-0 at Jeanfield Swifts.