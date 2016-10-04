Cinderalla story in ashes

There would be no upset at Saughton in this Scottish Amateur Cup second-round tie as Edinburgh South Vics ruthlessly dismantled their lower division opponents Sporting ICAPB 9-1.

Had it not been for a dogged defensive display in the first 45 minute from Sporting, and some more clinical finishing in the final third from the hosts, the result could well have resembled a cricket score.

Goals came from Scott Waterston, Peter Gilhooley, Daniel McAleavy, Paul Murray, Ryan Moore and Robert Johnstone. The sole Icapb goal came from Keir Lewis.

The hosts flew out of the traps and came at Icapb in wave after wave of sustained pressure. A combination of wayward shooting in addition to a formidable defensive shift from Edward Hulme and Ruairidh Couston left South Vics visibly frustrated.

The goals were always coming however, Waterston’s 34th minute opener actually drew sarcastic cheers from his teammates.

Icapb took advantage of some slack defending and equalised two minutes later as Lewis coolly finished from inside the box.

Cold water was then swiftly poured on the Cinderella story as Gilhooley put the hosts in front again before a McEleavey effort ricocheted through a crowd of bodies to make it 3-1 just before half-time.

South Vics had no problem breaking Icapb down in the second half as five more goals and a penalty completed the rout.

•Saints alive

St Bernard’s were made to work hard for their 3-2 victory over the unbeaten Fife league leaders Aberdour in a fiercely competitive Scottish Amateur Cup tie.

Goals from Gilhooley and Wilson in addition to an Aberdour own goal proved to be the difference as the LEAFA side advanced to the third round and handed their opponents their first defeat of the season.

Despite a bright start from the hosts, Aberdour took the lead 11 minutes in after a corner was met with a bullet header.

St Bernard’s bounced back immediately and equalised through Gilhooley who was laid off perfectly by on the edge of the box by Wilson to drive his effort across goal into the top corner.

Gilhooley then forced an Aberdour own goal as his pass intended for Nicol was deflected in as the hosts took the lead.

St Bernard’s conceded an own goal themselves at the end of the first half as an Aberdour free kick ultimately ricocheted off Sinclair on its way in.

The winner for the hosts came on 56 minutes when Wilson was able to get onto a beautifully worked pass from Peter Newby, force the Aberdour keeper to commit himself to leave him with an empty net to tuck the ball away.

•Harps in tune

Edinburgh Harps staged a dramatic comeback against Stirling University’s colt side to advance in the Scottish Amateur Cup 4-3.

A brace in the last ten minutes from James McCullagh added to an effort from Cormac O’Brien and a penalty from Steve Mahon which were also scored in the second half.

Despite some good play from Harps, Stirling were able to go 2-0 up by halftime as the hosts were caught flat footed in defence.

Tom McClarey was unfortunate to not reduce the deficit at he directed a header just over the bar.

The comeback started nearly immediately after the restart as some good build up play ended with the ball out to O’Brien on the left and he was able to curl his effort into the top right corner.

A Stirling handball resulted in Mahon converting a penalty to bring the score to 3-2. Harps then changed their formation to three at the back as they piled forward in search of a way back into the tie creating a host of chances for themselves.

McCullagh then struck first in the 83rd minute to draw the sides level and again three minutes later to dump the visitors out of the competition.