Civil Service Strollers claim superb win over Lowland League leaders

Civil Service Strollers beat Lowland League leaders BSC Glasgow 4-2 in a dominant display at a sun-soaked Christie Gillies Park.

Second-half strikes from Jack Downie (2), Sean Turnbull and Stephen Froude gave Strollers a well-deserved three points.

Early pressure led to BSC going ahead in the 14th minute through Gary Redpath as he finished powerfully from ten yards.

Pressure continued to build on the home defence and, in the 24th minute Gary Meehan broke through on goalkeeper Stuart Burnside only to come crashing to the ground. With the visitors expecting a penalty, they were left disappointed as the referee awarded a free-kick to Strollers and handed a caution for simulation to the striker.

Civil were riding their luck but got back on level terms just before half-time through good work up the right-hand side from Jordan Boyle and Scott Clapperton, combining to work the ball to Matthew Cunningham, who played a square ball to Downie, who, from fully 25 yards, expertly curled his shot into the top corner.

After the break, the home team were winning every ball and, with chances starting to come their way, it being only a matter of time before they took the lead. Turnbull duly obliged slamming home from six yards from a corner on the hour mark.

The Strollers were now in full flow and looking to add to their lead. Kyle Fee met a cross from the right, only to see his header come off the defenders arm, Downie slotting home the resultant penalty.

BSC pushed to get back in the game and were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute when Burnside was adjudged to have fouled his opponent with a stray boot when jumping to collect the ball. Martin Greehan scored from the spot.

Strollers responded immediately with Kris Mitchell’s cross inch-perfect for Stephen Froude to head powerfully into the corner of the net from 15 yards out.

Civil Service Strollers: Stuart Burnside, Ian Ballantyne, Andrew Mair, Robbie Laird (Johnny Devers 86), Sean Turnbull, Kyle Fee, Jordan Boyle (Liam Dillon 70), Scott Clapperton, Jack Downie, Matthew Cunningham (Kris Mitchell78) Steven Froude. Subs; Paul Greenhill.

BSC Glasgow: Ryan Marshall, Lloyd Kinnaird, Jamie Mills, Josh McArthur (Ross McMillan 73) , Cieran Donnely, Ryan McStay (Gerard Traynor 75), Gary Redpath, Robbie Duncan, Jack Smith (Aiden Ferris 65), Martin Grehan, Stephen Murray. Subs: Callum McKenzie, Robert Jones.