Civil Service Strollers ‘in a false position’, says manager

Civil Service Strollers boss Alex Cunningham believes his team are worth more than the five points they currently have to show from their opening five Lowland League fixtures.

Strollers were impressive winners at Gretna 2008 on the opening day of the season last month, but have failed to register another win since their trip to the Borders four weeks ago, losing at home to Spartans and Stirling University while picking up a point at East Stirlingshire and Edinburgh University respectively.

Cunningham is adamant his players have fared better than their results suggests.

Ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Selkirk to Christie Gillies Park, Cunningham said: “We have had a tough start to the season with who we’ve faced, but I think we should have won at East Stirlingshire last Sunday and we should have taken something against Spartans. The boys have played well. I just hope our fortunes will turn.

“Tomorrow will be a tough one as everybody is talking about Selkirk and how much they’ve spent so we’re looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Whitehill Welfare host Gretna at Ferguson Park following a decent point on the road at Stirling on Wednesday night. Edinburgh University visit Dalbeattie Star.