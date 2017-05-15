Civil Service Strollers left to rue their luck in semi

Civil Service Strollers were left cursing their luck after a bizarre own goal and a missed penalty ended their Lowland League Cup hopes.

BSC Glasgow started the brighter of the two teams in this semi-final at Christie Gillies Park and took a deserved lead on 11 minutes when former Morton youth Aiden Ferris headed home a the back post.

Strollers rallied and restored parity before the interval. Steven Froude latched on to a Scott Clapperton pass and smashed a cross into the six-yard box where Shaun Bowers knocked the ball into his own net.

The own goals continued in the second half, with BSC’s winner coming in freaky circumstances on 85 minutes. Robbie Laird attempted a clearance from 20 yards out, but the ball spun up into the air and headed backwards towards goal and bounced past a stranded Stuart Burnside.

Civil had the chance to force extra-time on 89 minutes when David Churchill won a penalty, but BSC keeper Stephen Barr saved well from Jack Downie’s spot-kick.

Civil Service Strollers: Burnside, Newall, Laird, Watson, Mair, Clapperton (Brown), Cunningham, Downie, Ballantyne, Froude, Boyle (Churchill). Subs: Dingwall, Torrance

BSC Glasgow: Barr, Bowers, Traynor, Niven, Bell, Bembo, Corrieri, Redpath, Ferris, Duncan. Subs: Brown, Toner, Keys, Mansoor, Lyons, Woods, Wilton.