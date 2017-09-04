Civil Strollers win to increase Whitehill’s woes

Civil Service Strollers took the bragging rights with a 2-1 win away at Whitehill thanks to a penalty by Jack Downie.

Both sides traded goals just after the half hour during a cagey first half of few chances.

Downie intercepted a Willie Kidd pass and, with the Whitehill defence on the back foot, he found Steven Froude who scored into the bottom right corner of the goal.

On 35 minutes Whitehill levelled. James McPartlin received a short corner and Scott Lucas met his square pass with the outside of his right foot to shoot into the top corner of the net.

Ten minutes after the break Welfare’s Jack Wright cut in from the left to shoot but Rankin in the Strollers goal was well placed to gather.

At the other end the Strollers goalscorer Froude found space down the right and his ball across the face of goal was turned away by the alert Ryan Stevenson.

Moments later Ryan McKenzie was judged by referee Stephen Finnie to have fouled Civil’s Davie Stewart in the penalty area and Downie duly sent Jardine the wrong way from the spot to restore his team’s lead.

Whitehill boss Gary Small threw on forwards Mark Smith and James Flynn as to chase an equaliser but the Strollers held on comfortably.

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, McGrath, Gray, McKenzie, Kidd, Lucas, Stevenson, Reid, McPartlin, Mitchell, Wright. Subs: Smith, Hunter, Swanson, Carter, Flynn, Taylor

Civil Service Strollers: Rankin, Stewart, Fee, Watson, Nisbet, Mair, Cunningham, Clapperton, Froude, Downie, Churchill Subs Mitchell, Verth, Laird, Boyle, Dillon, Deevers, Burnside