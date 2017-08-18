Dalkeith aim to pile more misery on Dunbar

Dalkeith Thistle boss Kevin Haynes hopes to deepen Dunbar United’s early season Premier League woes when he pits his wits against his former team-mate Geoff Jones at New Countess Park tomorrow.

The Seasiders have so far found life difficult after making the step up from the South Division as champions last season, having picked up just a solitary point from their first four fixtures.

An upturn may be just around the corner for Jones’ men, however, with Dalkeith showing them the way on Wednesday night – a 2-0 defeat of title favourites Tranent – having opened their campaign with three losses.

Haynes, who played alongside Jones at Dunbar, is desperate to kick on from their first victory. He said: “It was a brilliant result. It’s just what we needed in terms of performance. We hadn’t played well at all really, including pre-season, so it was good to get it finally clicking on Wednesday. My only criticism was that we didn’t win by more, I felt we could’ve scored another couple of goals at least.

“I think we’ve had a really hard start, and, looking at everyone else’s start in the league, I would probably say we’ve had the hardest. We’ve had two teams who were relegated from the Super League and we’ve also played the league favourites. The next five games on paper should be easier fixtures and games we should be picking up points in.

“Dunbar have had a difficult start and I always felt they would find it difficult. I don’t think people appreciate the difference in the South compared to the Premier and I don’t know if Geoff maybe underestimated it.

“Hopefully we don’t make it any easier for them. Geoff is an old team-mate of mine but I hope to pile more misery on him, then pick him back up again on Sunday.”

League leaders Musselburgh Athletic host Bathagte Thistle as they seek their fifth win in a row, while Joe Hamill’s Haddington Athletic entertain Kirriemuir Thistle on the back of their 5-3 midweek victory over Dunbar. Tranent take on Whitburn at Foresters Park, while Edinburgh United aim to make it three out of three in the South Division when they host Kirkcaldy YM.