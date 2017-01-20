David Greenhill aims to repay Spartans with place in final

Spartans’ David Greenhill has described his time with the club as the “most enjoyable of his career”.

The likeable midfielder is now in his second season with the Ainslie Park outfit having joined from then SPFL League Two side East Stirlingshire in June 2015.

The 31-year-old has had previous stints with Clyde, Alloa and Berwick Rangers but insists it’s at Spartans where he has felt most content.

“I love it at the club. It’s just two minutes from my house and the whole set-up is just fantastic,” Greenhill said ahead of his side’s trip to league leaders East Kilbride tomorrow in the semi-finals of the Football Nation Cup.

“It’s the happiest I’ve ever been in my football career to be honest. My wife and kids will come down too if we’re at home for the second half and they’ll go upstairs afterwards and get their tea.

“I plan to stay as long as the club want me so I’d love to help them get promoted to the SPFL. I think Spartans will definitely get there at some point.”

Greenhill is honest enough to admit it will take one momentous effort for anyone other than East Kilbride to be crowned Lowland League champions this season, Kilby currently nine points better off than second-placed East Stirlingshire with Spartans a further point back in third. However, he believes a cup win would go some way to making up for the disappointment of missing out on the league title.

“I think they’re just too strong in the league this year and to be honest I don’t see East Stirlingshire catching them either,” Greenhill said.

“They’re winning week in, week out so it’s going to be too much for us I feel which is frustrating given we’re only in January. I think they’re already planning for next year but obviously they’ll have the play-offs to get through first.

“It’s a good game for us though because it’s not often we go into a match as underdogs but it’s a chance for us to get through to a final.

“We want to win silverware this season. You’re judged on how well you’ve done at the end of the season by how many cups you’ve won.

“It’s been good to hit a bit of form going into tomorrow’s match as we’ve been on a really good run recently. It’s a huge game for the club.”

Elsewhere, Whitehill Welfare host divisional rivals Hawick Royal Albert in a third-round tie at Ferguson Park tomorrow. The winners will face East of Scotland outfit Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at home in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University are in Lowland League action as they entertain East Stirlingshire at East Peffermill. The students are just five points better off than joint-bottom sides Selkirk and Preston.