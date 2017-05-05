David McGlynn relishing management return with Haddington

David McGlynn is loving being back at the coalface of football management as boss of Premier League Haddington Athletic.

McGlynn was appointed as the Millfield Park club’s new manager last week, replacing Brian Johnston who has moved on to a new behind-the-scenes role within the club.

He had been working in a coaching capacity at the club for several months after quitting his post as Linlithgow Rose boss back in October.

With former Hearts midfielder Joe Hamill as his assistant, McGlynn sees Haddington as a long-term project, similar in respect to his first job in management at Musselburgh Athletic where he spent close to ten years and took them from the Premier League to an established Super League club.

“It’s amazing, it’s back to what I’m use to doing – I’m running a football club,” said McGlynn, who takes his Hi-Hi side to Dundee Violet in their final game of the season tomorrow.

“I’m talking and dealing with players myself, I don’t need to put things through the committee, I just do deals and that’s it done. I lost out on six top players last year – boys that wanted to come and play for me, then went to the committee to talk money and came out and signed elsewhere.

“You aren’t going to win anything [in the Super League] if you aren’t at Bonnyrigg of Kelty and maybe Bo’ness if the money is still about. The Premier League is local for me, I don’t have a lot of travelling and I can do my job. Next season we’re going to have a lot of local games which will have a lot of meaning, it’s going to be a really cracking league and a very, very competitive league.

“I’m not saying promotion will happen next season, but that’s the mentality we need to change. We need to make sure we bring bodies in that want to do better for themselves and better for the club.

“It’s just going to build and build and build. I’m really enjoying it, having full control again, the way it should be for a manager.”