David White looking to take bull by the horns as Bonnyrigg boss

New Bonnyrigg boss David White hopes to build on the “exceptional” work done by former manager Robbie Horn and his assistant David Burrell in his first job in management.

The former Rose centre back was announced as the club’s permanent boss on Tuesday night having initially taken the job on an interim basis last week when Horn and Burrell departed for League Two side Berwick Rangers.

Horn led the New Dundas Park men to the Super League title in 2016 and oversaw their stunning William Hill Scottish Cup run last season which culminated in a glamour fourth-round tie with holders Hibs at Tynecastle in January.

White was part of the coaching staff at New Dundas Park last season, but decided to take time out from football over the summer to focus on his family.

Although entirely unexpected, the opportunity to manage Rose was too good to turn down for the 38-year-old, who revealed he had to seek approval from wife Lynsey first.

“I decided to take some time out of football at the end of last season. I’ve got a young family and, as much as I loved my time in at Bonnyrigg, I’ve got three young kids and thought I’d take a bit time out,” said White.

“It’s been a bit of a shock for me and my wife. Football has been part of my life for the last twenty years and she has come to expect that Saturday is a football day and two nights a week I’m out the house.

“I was really enjoying my time off away from football; I was getting some golf lessons and trying to keep fit – I had signed up for a half marathon. When all this happened, it came out the blue. I knew Robbie would be connected with any senior jobs that came up, so there was a chance the job would come available but it wasn’t really something that I had in my mind at this moment. Sometimes you can’t plan the timing of these things. I sat down with my wife and we had a good cha. The support she has given me has been brilliant and she’s allowed me to take this opportunity while it is here.”

White certainly has big shoes to fill, but the chance to build on the success of the club’s previous management is one he was keen to grasp with both hands.

He continued: “The two years Robbie and Davie had were exceptional, winning the league in their first season and then the Scottish Cup run. It was a great year for the club and set us up for a few years. Hopefully, I can reap the benefits of that in the coming season.

“The expectations now are massive at Bonnyrigg and I’m under no illusion that winning games is what is expected as the Bonnyrigg Rose manager. But I’m excited by that. I’ve got a good squad of players and I believe there is still a hunger within the squad to go and win more. I think they are still hurting a bit from last season with how the season finished out. Hopefully, we can use that as motivation to go and win something this year.”