Debut season in Juniors is whole new ball game for Craigroyston boss

Craigroyston boss Ross McNeil admits his first season managing in the Juniors will be a learning experience as he gets to grip with the demands of the South Division.

McNeil returned to St Mark’s Park alongside co-manager Colin Tomassi in April following the resignation of Graham Buckley. The duo led the club to the Central Taxis First Division title in the 2012/13 season, before later going on to manage Civil Service Strollers.

McNeil hadn’t planned to get back into management after his departure from Civil in 2015, but the lure of a new challenge convinced him to return.

“I wasn’t planning to get back into football, but the way they sold it to me is all the games are half an hour from your house, so I said we’d give it a go,” said McNeil.

“I’ve been out the game for a couple of years and it’s our first season in Junior football, so we’re just getting to terms with it. It’s a different type of football to what we’re used to, but that’s what it’s all about, it’s a great challenge. You are kind of in the unknown – you don’t know the parks you are playing at, you don’t know what the teams are like.

“Our first season will be all about getting to know the different teams and parks and what the football is like.”

Craigie visit league leaders Edinburgh United tomorrow at Paties Road – the two clubs being the sole representatives from the Capital in the Junior leagues.

McNeil added: “They are big favourites but it will be a good experience seeing what they are like. We seem to win a game, then lose game, we’ve just been up and down. Myself and Colin’s priority is just to try and get the team settled down and get a settled side, that’s what is killing us at the moment.”