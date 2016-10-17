Depleted Linlithgow Rose happy just to make next round

Linlithgow Rose caretaker manager Todd Lumsden was relieved just to be in the next round of the D J Laing East of Scotland Cup after his injury-ravaged squad defeated Thornton Hibs 2-1.

Liam Small and Tommy Coyne were on target for Rose, who welcome Stirling Albion to Prestonfield on Saturday in the William Hill Scottish Cup second round.

“We’ll take that result anytime with half of our squad sitting upstairs in the stand injured or ill,” said Lumsden.

“We were up against it having so many people out, then losing Blair Batchelor after half an hour made things worse.

“However we should have done better because we created enough chances to have won the game by half-time.”

Linlithgow started with the game with just three substitutes listed and quickly set about their task.

Full-back Robbie McNab tested the keeper with a rasping drive after 12 minutes before the hosts edged in front two minutes later as Small slammed home the rebound following Coyne’s effort.

The second half saw Thornton assert some pressure on the home side’s defence. In the 62nd minute, Rose survived an almighty scramble in the six-yard box with the ball being cleared off the line three times.

Linlithgow were keen to add to their tally and they did so with ten minutes remaining after a great move in midfield.

Kevin Kelbie provided a telling pass behind the defence for Coyne to curl one into the bottom corner.

If the hosts thought that was the game won they were in for a surprise. Thornton came back at them trying to find a route back into the tie.

They survived another scramble in their six-yard box before, in the final minute of the 90, Thornton were awarded a penalty for a push in the box at a corner. Shaun Keatings stepped up and dispatched his spot-kick with ease.

Lumsden, meanwhile, revealed his interest in taking over as manager on a permanent basis following the departure of David McGlynn almost two weeks ago.

“They [the club’s committee] know I’m interested in the manager’s job but there is still a process to go through. Right now I’m concentrating on the game on Saturday because if we make the same mistakes against Stirling they will punish us.”

Linlithgow Rose: Hill, McNab, Donaldson, Thom, McKenzie, Shirra, Gray, Batchelor, Coyne, Small, Kelbie. Subs: Leiper, McAllister, Barnard.

Thornton Hibs: Clark, Robertson, Shields, Drummond, McGowan, Coleman, Keatings, Hepburn, Ireland, Strachan, McMillan. Subs: Henderson, McNab, Crichton.