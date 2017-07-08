Derek Riddel reveals Dougie Samuel was factor in Spartans move

New Spartans first-team coach Derek Riddel revealed boss Dougie Samuel was a huge factor in his decision to join the Lowland League outfit this season.

Riddel, who quit East of Scotland side Leith Athletic in May after nine years at the helm, says he cannot wait for the new season to begin so he can work alongside a manager he as admired for many years.

“Dougie is absolutely meticulous with everything he does and that’s something I like,” Riddel said. “Ever since I came into the East of Scotland League eight seasons ago, Dougie has always been a good sounding board for me. I’ve always gone to him for advice as he’s been in the game a long time. He’s been a big influence on what I’ve done so far in my coaching career so it was too good an opportunity to turn down the chance to link up with him.”

As much as it was a wrench to leave Leith, Riddel insists Spartans are a club equipped to challenge for a place in the SPFL in the season ahead.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time so far at the club the three of four weeks I’ve been in,” he said. “It’s a level up from what I was used to and that is quite evident all around. I know at Leith we were doing the very best we could with the resources we had, but then you see what there is at Spartans and the work that goes on behind the scenes.”