Derek Riddel to leave Leith Athletic after King Cup final

Leith Athletic manager Derek Riddel has announced that he will leave the club after Saturday’s King Cup final against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

This weekend’s clash at Ferguson Park will be Riddel’s 725th and final match in charge of the East of Scotland League outfit, who were narrowly beaten to the league title this season by city rivals Lothian.

Riddel steered the Meadowbank side to league glory last season where the club were rewarded with their first Scottish Cup tie in 62 years as they overcame St Cuthbert Wanderers and then Coldstream in the preliminary rounds. They were paired with Lowland League club Cumbernauld Colts in the first round in September, drawing 0-0 at Ainslie Park before losing the replay 1-0 ten days later.

And despite being unable to hold on to the league trophy this season, they did beat Tynecastle 2-1 last weekend to lift the East of Scotland League Cup.

“I’m coming to the end of my 18th season with Leith Athletic FC and whilst it’s been something I’ve been thinking about for a while, I feel that now is the right time to move on to pastures new,” Riddel said in a statement issued by the club.

“I love this club and anyone who knows me will know that this hasn’t been an easy decision to make but, like everyone else, I want to challenge myself at the highest level possible and I feel that now is the right time to move on.”